The Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan, and Kabul is in a state of panic.

On Monday, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan as President Ashraf Ghani fled the nation and conceded the 20-year conflict to the terrorists.

The government’s shockingly fast collapse, with militants seizing the presidential palace on Sunday night, sparked terror and panic throughout the city.

Thousands of Afghans tried to flee Kabul and the Taliban’s feared harsh form of Islamic governance on Monday, creating mayhem as crowds gathered at the airport.

Ghani left on Sunday as the Taliban encircled Kabul, completing a national military victory in which they took control of all cities in just ten days.

“With the judgment of their swords and guns, the Taliban have triumphed, and they are now responsible for the honor, property, and self-preservation of their countrymen,” Ghani stated in a Facebook statement, his first since escaping.

Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar also announced his movement’s victory in a video broadcast to social media.

“Now is the time to put our country to the test, to show that we can serve our country and assure security and comfort,” he remarked.

Without the help of the US military, which invaded in 2001 following the September 11 attacks and toppled the Taliban for supporting Al Qaeda, the government forces disintegrated.

Despite spending billions of dollars and giving two decades of military backing, the United States was eventually unable to establish a democratic government capable of withstanding the Taliban.

President Joe Biden was adamant on withdrawing all American forces by the end of the month, claiming that there was no other option and that he would not “pass this war” to another president.

The US administration, on the other hand, was taken aback by the Afghan government’s fast fall.

Despite assurances that there would be no hurried evacuations a la Saigon, American officials, Afghan allies, and other citizens frightened of the Taliban attempted to depart Kabul on Monday.

The US had dispatched 6,000 troops to the airport to transport out embassy staff as well as Afghans who had aided the US as translators or other support people.

The US government, on the other hand, admitted that it did not have control at the airport.

In a joint statement, the Pentagon and the State Department announced, “We are completing a series of procedures to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to permit the safe departure of US and coalition personnel.”

