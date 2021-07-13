The Taliban have stated that they do not want to fight in Afghanistan’s cities.

The Taliban do not wish to fight government forces within Afghan cities, according to a top insurgent leader, who also warned Turkey against expanding its army presence in the country.

Insurgents have recently swept across much of northern Afghanistan, leaving the government with little more than a smattering of provincial capitals that must be largely reinforced and resupplied by air.

The head of a Taliban panel in charge of overseeing government forces who surrender to the rebels asked city residents to contact them on Tuesday.

“Now that the battle from the mountains and deserts has reached the city gates, Mujahiddin don’t want to fight inside the city,” Amir Khan Muttaqi, a Taliban spokesman, said in a statement posted by a Taliban spokesman.

“It is preferable… to contact our invitation and advice commission through any available channel,” he stated, adding that this would “prevent their cities from being damaged.”

The Taliban have used this technique before, particularly during their first rise to power in the 1990s, when they blocked off cities and district centers and forced elders to negotiate a surrender.

The Taliban claimed Turkey’s decision to provide security to Kabul airport when US-led forces depart was “reprehensible” in a separate statement released Tuesday.

“We consider any country’s presence in our motherland under any guise as occupation,” the group declared, days after Ankara agreed to provide security for Kabul airport with Washington.

The situation on the ground is swiftly shifting as foreign soldiers near the end of their withdrawal, which is expected to be finished by August 31.

At a ceremony in the capital on Monday, the senior US general in Afghanistan ceded command, the latest symbolic step bringing America’s longest conflict closer to an end.

The rapid pace of the withdrawal – as well as repeated Taliban offensives – has fueled fears that Afghanistan’s security forces may be quickly overwhelmed, especially without essential US air support.

Approximately 650 American troops are anticipated to remain in Kabul to protect Washington’s massive diplomatic compound.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the other hand, stated on Friday that he and the US had reached an agreement on the “scope” of how to protect Kabul Airport.

Peace talks between the Taliban and the government, ostensibly taking place in Doha, have largely failed, and the Taliban now look intent on achieving a total military victory.

However, the hardline group’s assertion that it controls 85 percent of the country is tough to verify. Brief News from Washington Newsday.