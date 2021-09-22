The Taliban have requested to address the United Nations General Assembly and have appointed a new envoy.

A UN official said Tuesday that the Taliban’s new foreign minister has requested to speak to world leaders at this week’s United Nations General Assembly gathering in New York.

The Afghan government’s ambassador, who was deposed by the Taliban last month, has also sought to speak, despite the UN still deciding who would represent the country at the world body.

According to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, a nine-member credentials committee will now rule on the competing requests, but it is uncertain whether the group will meet before the end of the convocation on Monday.

According to Dujarric, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a letter from Amir Khan Muttaqi, who was selected by the Taliban, “requesting to participate” in the high-level conversation.

He said that it was dated Monday, September 20 – the day before the conference began – and designated Muttaqi as “Minister of Foreign Affairs.”

The letter didn’t say whether Muttaqi planned to go to New York to speak or if the Taliban would send a recorded video message, as many other leaders have done this year in response to Covid-19.

Ghulam Isaczai “no longer represents” Afghanistan at the United Nations, according to the letter.

He was the UN ambassador for the Afghan government, which was deposed in August as US soldiers left the nation, concluding a 20-year conflict.

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s spokesman in Doha, was nominated as Afghanistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, according to the letter.

Former President Ashraf Ghani was “ousted” on August 15, according to the memo, which featured the letterhead “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

According to the UN, the letter stated that “countries all around the world no longer recognize him as president.”

A subsequent letter from Isaczai, dated September 15, was also received by Secretary-General Guterres, according to the UN spokesman, and contained the list of Afghanistan’s delegation for the session.

Isaczai was identified as Afghanistan’s permanent representative in that letter, according to Dujarric.

“These two letters were sent by the secretariat to the members of the credentials committee of the 76th session of the General Assembly, after consultation with the office of the president of the General Assembly,” he stated.

Russia, China, the United States, Sweden, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Chile, Bhutan, and the Bahamas make up the committee.

A diplomatic source told AFP that the committee has previously refrained from making a conclusion and instead forwarded the matter to the General Assembly for a vote.

The Taliban government has yet to be recognized by any government. Brief News from Washington Newsday.