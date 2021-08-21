The Taliban have made it impossible for Afghan government employees to return to work.

Taliban insurgents in Kabul prevented government employees from reporting to work on Saturday, the opening day of the Afghan working week.

Government institutions, banks, schools, and colleges have generally stayed shuttered since the hardline Islamist party seized power six days ago.

Since the Taliban retook power, just a few private businesses, including telecom companies, have remained open – despite two official holidays since then.

Despite the Taliban’s announcement that government personnel would be allowed to continue working, employees were barred from visiting their offices.

“I went to work this morning, but the Taliban at the entrance told us they hadn’t received any orders to reopen government offices,” Hamdullah explained.

“They instructed us to keep an eye on the TV or listen to the radio for an announcement on when we would be able to return to work.”

The Taliban have yet to form a government, and in the midst of the instability of a defunct government, one of the top concerns many Afghans is maintaining a steady income.

The Taliban issued a national amnesty two days after seizing control, urging everyone to return to work.

The group’s new government, according to spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, will be “much different” from the 1996-2001 dictatorship, which was notorious for excluding women from practically all spheres of public life.

In addition, he declared a nationwide amnesty.

“From A to Z, everyone on the other side is forgiven,” he remarked. “We are not going to seek vengeance.”

Except for the approach to the airport, which was clogged with people scrambling to join a US-led evacuation, most roads in the city were mostly vacant on Saturday.

According to an AFP staffer, roads leading to the foreign ministry in central Kabul were also closed.

On the condition of anonymity, he stated, “They aren’t letting anyone to enter.”

“One of them even advised me to hold off until the new minister and directors were named.”

Traders claimed the foreign exchange market was also closed as it awaited orders from the central bank.

Another Kabul municipality employee expressed disappointment that the Taliban had not yet reopened offices.

“I arrived with high expectations but was disappointed,” he remarked.

Workers at the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation’s headquarters in Kabul, on the other hand, were allowed to enter after displaying their ID cards, according to a staffer there.