The Taliban has stated once again that it will not grant any ‘extensions’ for the United States to leave Afghanistan.

After warning that the US withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan on August 31 was a “red line,” a Taliban spokesman stated Tuesday that the organization would grant “no extensions” for the US to leave, according to the Associated Press.

Officials from the United States have not stated whether or not an extension of the withdrawal deadline is likely. European leaders are urging the US to reconsider departing from Afghanistan at a later date so that evacuation operations can continue.

The Taliban’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, issued a new warning on Tuesday, saying that the group’s soldiers will control Kabul’s airport after August 31. He stated that Turkey did not need to deploy troops there as had been planned previously.

Initially, the Taliban warned that if the United States stayed longer than intended, it would “provoke a reaction.”

An official said Tuesday that the CIA director met with the Taliban’s senior political commander in Kabul, as new claims of atrocities in regions held by the fighters emerged, raising concerns about Afghanistan’s future and the fate of those rushing to leave before the imminent US pullout.

A Taliban official shot down hopes that an American-led evacuation may be extended through August 31 to give Western countries more time to evacuate their citizens and vulnerable Afghans. In recent days, there has been a frenzy of efforts to speed up the chaotic operation at Kabul’s airport, where displays of desperation have emphasized both the disarray of the American withdrawal and fears that the Taliban may impose cruel rule once more.

Later in the day, leaders of the Group of Seven nations will gather to discuss the airlift and the greater problem.

While the contents of William Burns’ meeting with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Monday have not been revealed, the encounter marked a watershed moment for a CIA that has been conducting paramilitary operations against the Taliban for the past two decades. It also gives an idea of the magnitude of the bickering that is taking on in the run-up to the end of America’s two-decade war in the country.

Baradar was arrested in 2010 by the CIA in collaboration with Pakistani forces, and he spent eight years in a Pakistani prison before the Trump administration persuaded Pakistan to release him. This is a condensed version of the information.