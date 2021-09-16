The Taliban has placed a bounty on the head of a female prosecutor who fought for children forced to plant bombs.

The Taliban are pursuing a female Afghan prosecutor who has been investigating child abuse cases involving the militant group for years, forcing her to flee for her life.

To protect her identity, the prosecutor, who will only be referred to as Mina—not her real name—shared with this newspaper a frightening ultimatum letter she got from the Taliban’s military council before fleeing her house in central Wardak province.

The letter, which was written directly to Mina, stated, “You have been charged by the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate of assisting and abetting infidels.” “We command you to leave your employment and assist and cooperate with the Islamic Emirate’s Mujahideen.”

“If you please Allah, you will not be hurt by the Mujahideen,” it continued.

“If I am caught, I will be executed 100 percent,” Mina added, adding that a former colleague was killed by Taliban gunmen in Panjshir on Monday. That report could not be independently verified by this website.

According to Mina, Taliban officials are currently offering a reward of 500,000 Pakistani rupees ($3,000) for information on her whereabouts. The amount is barely under $4,000, which is the national median income.

Her findings are embarrassing for the Taliban, which is striving to transition from a stoic guerilla organization to a functioning administration in order to establish control over all parts of Afghan life.

Mina informed This website that children were compelled to assist in the planting of bombs on highways and in automobiles. “A large number of them perished.”

Mina is in a particularly precarious position since she is Hazara, a minority community that makes up 10 to 20% of the population and was brutally tormented by the Taliban when it came to power in the 1990s, including massacres.

“The Taliban will not let women to work,” Mina continued, pointing out that the Taliban’s promise of amnesty for former government employees does not include legal professionals or any specialized police officials.

The Taliban has worked hard to portray a more moderate, professional image in its speech since sweeping the country and seizing Kabul in August.

Taliban fighters followed former government officials and kidnapped young women to marry off to militants, even as their spokesman ruled out reprisal killings and guaranteed women’s safety.

Separation between men and women. This is a condensed version of the information.