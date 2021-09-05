The Taliban has ordered university women to cover their faces with the niqab.

The Taliban have ordered that women attending private Afghan universities wear an abaya robe and a niqab that covers most of their faces, and that classes be divided by sex — or at least by a curtain.

Female students should only be taught by other women, according to a lengthy document released by the Taliban’s education administration, although if this is not possible, “elderly guys” of excellent character can fill in.

The directive covers private colleges and universities, which have exploded in popularity since the Taliban’s first regime ended in 2001.

Girls and women were largely excluded from school at this time due to rules governing same-sex classes and the requirement that they be escorted by a male relative whenever they left the house.

The new restrictions did not require women to wear the all-encompassing burqa, but the niqab effectively covers the majority of the face, leaving only the eyes uncovered.

Burqas and niqabs have largely disappeared from the streets of Kabul in recent years, although they are more common in smaller cities and towns.

The announcement comes as private universities prepare to open their doors on Monday.

According to the regulation, universities must hire female teachers for female pupils depending on their facilities, and men and women must utilize separate entrances and exits.

If hiring women instructors is not viable, institutions should “try to employ old men teachers with a good record of behavior.”

Women must now study separately from men and must end their lessons five minutes sooner than men in order to prevent them from mixing outside.

According to the Taliban higher education ministry’s directive, they must then remain in waiting rooms until their male colleagues have exited the building.

“Practically, it’s a problematic proposal — we don’t have enough female instructors or classes to separate the girls,” a university professor who did not want to be identified said.

“However, enabling girls to attend schools and institutions is a significant step forward,” he told AFP.

Afghanistan’s new authorities have promised to be more welcoming than their predecessors, who came to power after years of turmoil, including the 1979 Soviet invasion and a devastating civil war.

They have vowed a more “inclusive” administration that reflects Afghanistan’s diverse ethnic mix, though women are unlikely to be represented at the top.

