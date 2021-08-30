The Taliban has embraced the concept of a “Great Neighboring Country.” China makes a commitment to collaborate closely.

The Taliban has recently praised China as a “wonderful neighbor” and pledged to collaborate closely with the Asian country.

“China, our great neighboring country, can have a constructive and positive role in the reconstruction of Afghanistan, as well as in the economic development and prosperity of the Afghan people,” Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post’s This Week in Asia. China is likely to play an important role.”

Suhail stated, “We are willing to exchange ideas with China on how to move forward in terms of strengthening our mutual relations, establishing regional peace, and China’s assistance in the reconstruction of Afghanistan.”

Suhail further stated in the interview that the Taliban has “sent a clear message to everybody that no one can use the soil of Afghanistan against neighboring and other countries.”

Following the withdrawal of US soldiers from Afghanistan, the Taliban staged a military takeover of the country.

China has expressed support for the Taliban since the takeover, and the Chinese Foreign Ministry recently stated that the United States and the international community should “positively guide” Taliban leaders.

According to the South China Morning Post, China’s special envoy for Afghan affairs, Yue Xiaoyong, recently told the Chinese website Guancha.cn that maintaining contact with the Taliban was critical.

Following a phone call between Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “while respecting Afghanistan’s sovereignty, the US should take concrete action to help Afghanistan fight terrorism and stop violence, rather than playing double standards or fighting terrorism selectively,” according to Reuters.

“Blinken spoke today with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi about the importance of the international community holding the Taliban accountable for the public commitments they have made regarding the safe passage and freedom of travel for Afghans and foreign nationals,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said shortly after the call.

Following an attack by the Islamic Official militant group ISIS-K at Kabul's international airport, the Taliban pledged to engage with China, which Chinese state media slammed.