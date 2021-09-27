The Taliban forbid Afghan barbers from shaving and trimming beards for the following reasons.

The Taliban have banned barbers in an Afghan region from shaving and trimming men’s beards because it “violates Islamic law.”

Hairdressers in Afghanistan’s Helmand region are also prohibited from playing music in their establishments, according to the Taliban’s most recent restrictions, which are based on their interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.

According to CNN, officials from the province’s Department of Virtue and Vice issued a statement saying, “From today, shaving beards and playing music at barbershops and public baths are completely prohibited.”

“Any barbershop or public bath caught shaving anyone’s beard or playing music would be handled with according to Sharia rules, and they will not have the right to complain,” the statement continued.

Afghan barbers in the area said the prohibition has made it more difficult for them to make a living because citizens are now trying to “blend in” to escape Taliban fighters.

“Customers don’t cut their beards because they don’t want to be attacked in the streets by Taliban fighters. They want to blend in and appear like them,” one barber, who asked not to be identified for security reasons, told the BBC.

The Taliban had previously stated that their current government would be more moderate. Despite proposing a “milder” administration, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, one of the insurgent group’s leaders, has hinted at plans to reinstate executions and amputations as punishments.

The Associated Press cited Turabi as adding, “Everyone has attacked us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and punishments.”

“No one is going to tell us what laws we should have. We shall adhere to Islam and base our rules on the Quran.”

Numerous accounts have surfaced since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August, detailing the militant group’s brutal crackdowns and punishments.

On Saturday, the Taliban hung four bodies from a crane in a main square, all of whom were slain in an early morning gunfight. According to the city’s deputy governor, Mulwi Shir Ahmad Ammar, the four bodies belonged to men who attempted to kidnap a local trader and his son hours earlier with the goal of transporting them out of Herat.

Taliban gunmen allegedly flogged and battered a group of Afghan women protesting the new all-male interim administration in early September.