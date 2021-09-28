The Taliban executes a child whose father is suspected of being a member of the resistance.

When an Afghan media organization aired a video showing the bloodied body of a boy who was slain because his father was suspected of being a member of the Afghan Resistance Forces, the Taliban’s promise of inclusion and tolerance fell flat.

The unsettling footage was shared by Panjshir Observer and was believed to have been taken in Takhar province.

The savage attack on the youngster is the latest example of the Taliban’s persecution on anyone who disagrees with the new government’s interpretation of Islamic law.

“A child was executed by Taliban insurgents in Takhar province after his father was accused of being a member of the Resistance. In a tweet, the Observer remarked, “#WarCrimes #Afghanistan.”

The Taliban promised civilians who collaborated with the past government and international forces nothing to worry after conquering Kabul on Aug. 15, according to the Wall Street Journal. The new Taliban was their moniker.

The Taliban formed an all-male administration earlier this month and vowed tolerance. However, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, one of the Taliban’s founders, indicated in an interview with the Associated Press that they will begin executions and amputations of hands as punishments for offences, implying that the new Taliban will be quite similar to the old Taliban.

“Everyone chastised us for the stadium sanctions, but we never said anything about their rules and punishments,” Turabi remarked to the Associated Press. “No one is going to tell us what laws we should have. We shall adhere to Islam and base our rules on the Quran.”

In the 1990s, the Taliban murdered murderers with a single shot to the head and severed the limbs of those convicted of thefts in full public view, following a strict interpretation of Islamic law. The Taliban, on the other hand, has stated that it will not carry out public executions or amputations this time.

The Taliban, on the other hand, killed four alleged kidnappers the next day and hung their bodies from a crane in Herat’s main squares.

The demonstrations were held to dissuade future kidnappings, according to Herat deputy governor Herat Maulwai Shair. According to the BBC, graphic photographs and videos of the remains were circulated on social media. One man suspended from the crane had a sign on his chest that read, “Abductors will be punished like this.”