The Taliban Claims To Control 85% Of Afghanistan

The Taliban claimed control of 85 percent of Afghanistan on Friday, including a strategic border crossing with Iran, following a massive onslaught launched as US troops prepare to withdraw from the war-torn country.

Hours after Vice President Joe Biden offered a vehement defense of the US departure, the Taliban announced the capture of the border town of Islam Qala, completing an arc of territory stretching from the Iranian border to the China border.

In Moscow, a visiting group of Taliban officials claimed to control over 250 of Afghanistan’s 398 districts – a claim that could not be independently verified and was contested by the government.

Separately, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP that the Islam Qala border crossing was “under our full control” while Kabul government officials announced a counter-offensive.

“All Afghan security forces including the border units are present in the area, and efforts are under way to recapture the site,” interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told AFP.

Biden said hours earlier that the US military deployment will conclude on August 31 – nearly two decades after it began – having “achieved” its objectives.

However, he recognized that Kabul’s ability to rule the entire country was “highly unlikely”

“The status quo is not an option,” Biden stated. “I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan.”

With the Taliban having expelled the Taliban from much of northern Afghanistan in recent weeks, the government now controls little more than a jumble of provincial capitals that must be reinforced and resupplied primarily by air.

Even before the Taliban’s rapid offensive overwhelmed the government’s northern and western lines, the air force was already under great strain, putting further burden on the country’s scarce aircraft and pilots.

Biden stated that the Afghan people should select their own destiny, but he acknowledged the lack of clarity around what that future would look like.

When asked if a Taliban takeover was a foregone conclusion, the president responded, “No, it is not.”

However, he admitted, “the likelihood there is going to be one unified government in Afghanistan controlling the whole country is highly unlikely”

For their part, the Taliban applauded Biden’s remarks.

“Any day or hour that US and foreign troops leave earlier is a positive step,” spokesman Suhail Shaheen told AFP.

For the first time in a provincial capital, Afghan commandos clashed with insurgents this week, forcing thousands of people to leave Qala-i-Naw in northwest Badghis province.

The Afghan defense ministry stated on Friday that government personnel were involved.