The Taliban claims that Afghanistan’s food crisis is a “legacy” of the previous government.

The Taliban deputy health minister claimed Monday that Afghanistan’s food crisis is a “legacy” of the former government, accusing the international community of failing to meet its aid commitments.

Due to the combined effects of drought induced by global warming and an economic crisis exacerbated by the Taliban takeover, the UN has warned that about 22 million Afghans, or half of the country, may face a “acute” food scarcity in the winter months.

At a press conference, Deputy Health Minister Abdul Bari Omar remarked, “There is a very critical problem that has been left over as a legacy from the previous regime, and that is malnutrition.”