The Taliban claims it isn’t making it difficult for Afghans with valid visas to leave.

The Taliban announced on Monday that as long as Afghans have the necessary documents, they will not be stopped from leaving the country.

Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban official spokesperson, told the BBC on Monday that the terrorist group will not erect hurdles for those who want to leave the country after August 31—a date the Taliban has set as a “red line” for US troop withdrawal.

Shaheen stated, “There is a choice open for them.” “We are not putting any obstacles in their way; if they have a passport issued by the United States, they may fly commercially whenever they choose. That is their constitutional right.”

The Taliban spokesperson went on to say that they want Afghans to stay and help build the country, but that people can leave if they have the “right documents.”

In the wake of the Taliban’s lightning-fast takeover of Afghanistan, President Joe Biden has dispatched more troops to the country to evacuate American residents and allies. According to the Pentagon, 16,000 individuals have been evacuated in the last 24 hours, with around 11,000 of them being transferred by the US military.

Army Major General Hank Taylor, a logistics specialist on the Pentagon’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters, “Our objective is focused on ensuring a steady flow of evacuees out of Kabul to the intermediate staging bases and safe havens.”

The largest issue, according to Mark Jacobson, a former NATO deputy senior civilian representative, is getting American residents, visa applicants, and Afghans from civil society into the airport to be evacuated.

Jacobson stated, “I’m not sure if it can be done before the 31st.”

Biden stated on Sunday that the US may seek to extend the deadline for withdrawing all soldiers from Afghanistan, which is set for August 31, but that he hopes this will not be required.

According to the Associated Persuade, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson would press Biden to prolong the Afghanistan evacuation deadline during an emergency gathering of Group of Seven leaders on Tuesday.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday that even a two-day extension of the deadline would allow more people to be evacuated. “Because we’re down to hours now, not weeks, and we need to make the most of every minute to get people out,” Wallace explains. This is a condensed version of the information.