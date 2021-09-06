The Taliban claim to have complete control of Afghanistan.

The Taliban claimed entire control of Afghanistan on Monday, claiming victory in the important battle for the Panjshir Valley, the final bastion of resistance to their rule.

The Taliban had shifted their attention to the forces guarding the steep Panjshir Valley after their lightning-fast triumph over the former Afghan government’s security forces in mid-August and the exit of US troops after 20 years of war.

As the Islamist hardliners declared victory, its main spokesman cautioned against any more attempts to overthrow them, while also encouraging former security forces members to join their ranks.

In a press conference in Kabul, chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid remarked, “With this triumph, our country is entirely brought out of the quagmire of war.”

“Insurgencies are extremely sensitive in the Islamic Emirate. Anyone who attempts to start an insurgency will be severely punished. We will not allow it to happen again,” he added.

The Taliban uploaded an image on social media of its warriors at Panjshir province’s governor’s office, which was the scene of resistance to Soviet forces in the 1980s and the Taliban in the late 1990s.

On Sunday, the National Resistance Front (NRF) in Panjshir, which is made up of anti-Taliban militia and former Afghan security forces, admitted to heavy military losses and demanded a truce.

The organization announced in a tweet on Monday that its militants were still present in the valley in “strategic places,” vowing to keep fighting.

Local troops loyal to Ahmad Massoud — the son of the famed anti-Soviet and anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud – as well as Afghan military remnants that retreated to the Panjshir Valley make up the NRF.

After sweeping into Kabul three weeks ago with a speed that many say stunned even hardline Islamists, the Taliban have yet to finalize their new administration.

Mujahid stated that an interim government would be named first, allowing for later adjustments, as they make the significant shift into controlling huge institutions and cities with hundreds of thousands of people.

At a news conference, he remarked, “Final choices have been made, and we are currently working on technical concerns.”

Afghanistan’s new leadership have promised to be more “inclusive” than their predecessors, who came to power after years of turmoil, including the Soviet invasion in 1979 and a devastating civil war.

They have pledged an Afghan administration that reflects the country’s diverse ethnic composition. Brief News from Washington Newsday.