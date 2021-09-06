The Taliban claim that the Panjshir Valley resistance stronghold has been ‘completely captured.’

As the senior US official goes to Qatar to try to deal with the repercussions of the chaotic American pullout, the Taliban said Monday that they had taken the last pocket of resistance in Afghanistan, the Panjshir Valley.

The Taliban turned to crush the forces defending the rocky Panjshir Valley after their lightning-fast rout of Afghanistan’s army last month — and celebrations as the last US troops flew out after 20 years of war.

“With this triumph, our country is entirely free of the quagmire of war,” declared Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesman.

The so-called National Resistance Front (NRF), which is made up of anti-Taliban militia and former Afghan security forces, admitted to severe fighting losses in Panjshir late Sunday and called for a truce.

Local troops loyal to Ahmad Massoud — the son of the famed anti-Soviet and anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud – as well as Afghan military remnants that retreated to the Panjshir Valley make up the NRF.

Spokesman Fahim Dashty, a well-known Afghan journalist, and General Abdul Wudod Zara were slain in the current combat, the organization stated in a tweet Sunday.

The NRF had promised to battle the Taliban, but had also stated that it was open to talk with Islamists. However, the first contact did not result in a breakthrough.

In the 1980s, the Panjshir Valley was known for its opposition to Soviet forces, and in the late 1990s, it was known for its resistance to the Taliban.

After sweeping into Kabul three weeks ago with a speed that many say stunned even hardline Islamists, the Taliban have yet to finalize their new administration.

Afghanistan’s new leadership have promised to be more “inclusive” than their predecessors, who came to power after years of turmoil, including the Soviet invasion in 1979 and a devastating civil war.

They have pledged an Afghan administration that reflects the country’s diverse ethnic composition, however women are unlikely to be represented at the highest levels.

During the Taliban’s leadership in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, women’s rights were severely restricted.

Women will be allowed to attend university this time if courses are divided by gender or at least by a curtain, according to the Taliban’s education administration in a lengthy document released on Sunday.

Female students, on the other hand, must wear an abaya (robe) and niqab (facial veil), rather than the considerably more conservative burqa required under the former Taliban rule.

