The Taliban assess the threat posed by a tenacious IS-K.

The Islamic State’s regional chapter, which has staged a number of brutal strikes in recent weeks, is the Taliban’s most threatening foe as they change their focus from insurgency to government.

At least 19 people were killed and scores more were wounded in an attack claimed by Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) on Tuesday at a military hospital in Kabul, including a senior Taliban leader.

It came after the massacre of dozens of Shiite Muslims at a mosque last month, as well as a suicide bombing in August that killed more than 100 people, including 13 US soldiers, as American troops evacuated.

The Islamic State gained notoriety in 2014 when it declared a “caliphate” in Syria.

It spawned a slew of offshoots throughout the world, particularly in “Khorasan,” a historical territory that encompassed parts of modern-day Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, and Turkmenistan.

IS-K is “a mishmash of former jihadist organizations, including Uyghurs and Uzbeks, and Taliban defectors,” according to Jean-Luc Marret of the French think tank the Foundation for Strategic Research.

IS-K has between 500 and a few thousand fighters in northern and eastern Afghanistan, according to UN assessments, including cells operating beneath the radar of the Taliban in Kabul.

Since 2020, the gang has reportedly been commanded by Shahab al-Muhajir, whose surname suggests he came to the region from the Arab world, although his origins are unknown.

He is said to have been an Al-Qaeda commander or a former member of the Haqqani network, which is one of the Taliban’s most powerful and feared factions.

IS-K has carried out some of the region’s bloodiest atrocities in recent years, massacring victims in mosques, temples, public squares, and even hospitals in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Like the original IS group, the group has attacked Muslims from faiths it considers heretical, particularly Shiites.

It had been badly wounded by both the Taliban and US-led forces, and it was losing authority, but its attacks have increased since its opponent Islamists gained control in August.

Shahad put “a fresh emphasis on urban warfare and symbolic violence,” according to researcher Abdul Sayed of online extremism tracker ExTrac.

Many IS-K members previously fought for the Taliban or affiliated forces, or came from Al-Qaeda-inspired insurgency movements.

While both the Taliban and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (IS-K) are extreme Sunni Islamist militants, they disagree on strategy and religious interpretation while claiming to be the legitimate flag-bearers of jihad.

Despite a history of committing atrocities against Shiites, the Taliban.