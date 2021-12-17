The Taliban assassinates a 10-year-old girl as her family prepares to flee to Canada.

In Afghanistan, Taliban gunmen shot and killed a 10-year-old girl as her family prepared to leave to Canada. When the family was going through a Taliban checkpoint in Kandahar, the militants opened fire on the vehicle she was in.

Nazifa has been recognized as the girl. According to Global News, her father worked for the Canadian military in Afghanistan and had been authorized for relocation.

The event occurred at 11 p.m. on Dec. 10 as the family was heading home from a wedding. Despite the fact that their car had been cleared at the checkpoint, gunfire erupted almost immediately. Nazifa was hit in the eye by the bullet. Their vehicle slammed into a structure, injuring three others.

Nazifa’s family was on the evacuation list, according to Aman Lara, an organization that works for Afghans who fit Canada’s resettlement conditions.

“I can confirm this family did receive authorisation to come to Canada, and they didn’t make it out in time, and it’s a very tragic illustration of what can happen,” an Aman Lara representative, Kynan Walper, was cited as saying by the news site.

“I am demanding that the Canadian government assist us in getting out of this country and out of this fear that we are currently living in,” Bashir, the girl’s father, said via an interpreter. For reasons of safety, he only wanted to be identified by his first name.

From 2006 through 2011, Bashir worked as a carpenter for the Canadian Forces. Despite having been granted permission to enter Canada, the family was unable to depart owing to a lack of evacuation measures.

Nazifa was a great student, according to her father, who was learning English in preparation for her future life in Canada.

Though the Taliban’s motive for shooting at the family’s vehicle is unknown, Bashir believes they were targeted because he worked for Canadian and US forces. According to Mohammad, Bashir’s brother-in-law, the car driver believed he had been cleared to pass through the checkpoint, but when he did, the Taliban opened fire.

The family of five — a mother, father, and three children – were in Kandahar to receive their passports, according to Eleanor Taylor, a volunteer head of staff at Aman Lara. They needed to seek for a Pakistani visa in order to attempt an overland escape.

