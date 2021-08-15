The Taliban are wary of the Uzbek border city next door.

As the insurgent group’s military takeover of Afghanistan neared, residents of an Uzbek community near the Afghan border awoke to the thought of having the Taliban as neighbors once more.

Uzbekistan, a former Soviet republic, is one of three Central Asian countries bordering Afghanistan.

Despite a night of mayhem when dozens of Afghan forces fleeing the Taliban crossed the Uzbek border at a crossing near the city, Termez — a sleepy provincial capital with vast Soviet-style streets – appeared tranquil.

The 84 soldiers arrived in Uzbekistan after a crucial northern Afghan city fell this weekend, according to the Uzbek foreign ministry.

It was later reported that a second concentration of Afghan government forces had formed on the Afghan side of a bridge over the Amu Darya river, which divides the two nations. After conversations, they “voluntarily” left the bridge, according to Tashkent.

The insurgents this weekend took Mazar-i-Sharif, an Afghan provincial capital approximately 100 kilometers from Termez by road.

Residents of Termez, a city of 200,000 people, told AFP they were concerned about the Taliban gaining power next door.

As he went about his weekend business, 66-year-old Safar Tursunov stated, “They were never our friends and they are unlikely to be.”

“Uzbekistan is a flourishing nation. We don’t need them as neighbors.”

The ancient city of Termez has had a growing trading relationship with Afghanistan in the years since the Taliban last held control in 2001, exemplified by the railway that connects it to Mazar-i-Sharif.

On Sunday, Uzbekistan announced that its railway workers on the Afghan side had been evacuated.

Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, both neighbors, have held high-level negotiations with the Taliban about security and the future of regional infrastructure projects.

Tajikistan, Afghanistan’s third Central Asian neighbor, has stated that no negotiations have taken place with the group. Its leader has expressed his displeasure with “terrorist organizations” seizing control of his mountainous country’s border.

Despite the fact that several Central Asian countries supplied logistical support to Washington’s military effort, the Taliban has attempted to reassure its northern neighbors that it has no plans to attack them.

Olimzhon Usmonov, a 24-year-old Termez native, expressed his want for the Afghan conflict to remain a “internal fight.”

Usmonov stated, “We have faith in our armed forces.” “I don’t believe the Taliban will be able to strike Uzbekistan.”

Termez also has roughly 2,000 Afghan residents, many of whom are there for commercial purposes.

Abdulkadyr Hamidi, a 70-year-old Afghan from Termez, told AFP that his village. Brief News from Washington Newsday.