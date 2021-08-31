The Taliban are ecstatic about their victory over the US.

On Tuesday, the Taliban celebrated their victory over the US and return to power after a two-decade conflict that destroyed Afghanistan by firing guns into the air and offering words of reconciliation.

On Monday night, the last of 6,000 US troops overseeing a desperate evacuation attempt flew out of Kabul airport, bringing an end to a conflict that has tarnished America’s standing as a superpower.

Taliban insurgents stormed the airport and celebrated by firing weapons into the sky, a stunning return after US forces invaded in 2001 and deposed the hardline Islamists for backing Al-Qaeda.

“My heartiest congratulations to Afghanistan… From the airport’s runway, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters, “This victory belongs to us all.”

The Taliban’s success, Mujahid declared, was a “lesson for other invaders.”

The Taliban, on the other hand, have consistently pledged a more tolerant and open style of rule than they did during their first term in power, and Mujahid echoed that promise.

“We want to have positive relations with the United States and the rest of the globe. He stated, “We welcome good diplomatic relations with all of them.”

Many Afghans fear a repetition of the Taliban’s early rule from 1996 to 2001, when they were notorious for their treatment of women and girls, as well as a harsh punishment system.

President Joe Biden had set a deadline of August 31 to conclude America’s longest conflict, which had taken the lives of more than 2,400 US service members.

The early end came as a result of a threat from a regional affiliate of the Islamic State, which was threatening to assault US personnel at the airport.

More than 100 people were killed when an IS suicide bomber assaulted the perimeter of the airport late last week, when desperate Afghans had gathered in the hopes of boarding an evacuation aircraft.

The US-led airlift operation, which began shortly after the Taliban marched into Kabul on August 14, evacuated about 123,000 people from the capital.

As his detractors continued to slam him for his handling of the pullout, Biden indicated he will address the nation on Tuesday in Washington.

“We can’t fight perpetual wars,” Republican Senator Rick Scott remarked, “but the extent and consequence of Biden’s failure here is staggering.”

Congressman Richard Hudson remarked, “President Biden has brought immense humiliation to the American people.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden’s top diplomat, was able to do so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.