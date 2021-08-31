The Taliban are celebrating their victory in the area where the last US troops left.

A delegation of Taliban officials strolled through the airport victorious, backed by their elite “Badri 313” guards, to survey what had been left behind hours after the final Western forces flew out of Afghanistan.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman who is expected to become the new government’s minister of information, led a group of officials onto the runway, his customary stern look transformed by a big grin.

The special forces team posed for photos while brandishing US M-16 guns and waving the white flag of the Taliban.

The mood was one of celebration and victory, yet there was evidence all around of the disorganized retreat of US soldiers after a 20-year occupation, as well as the hasty evacuation of more than 120,000 Afghans frightened of the Taliban regaining power.

The airport’s passenger terminal, which was once one of Afghanistan’s most secure locations, was destroyed.

Hundreds of vehicles in the parking lot had been flipped onto their sides by US troops to create barricades against the tens of thousands of people who had flocked to the airport in the last two weeks in the hopes of getting an evacuation flight out.

Doors and windows were shattered, and thousands of shell casings littered the ground as a result of rounds fired into the air to keep people under control.

Hundreds of metres of barbed wire snaked around the perimeter, ripping sections of clothing as a testament to the desperation of those who attempted to break through.

Hundreds of planes remained empty across the runway on the military side of the base, smashed by American forces as a final act before they flew away.

General Kenneth McKenzie, the chief of the US Central Command, claimed 73 aircraft were “demilitarized,” or rendered worthless, before American soldiers completed the two-week evacuation.

When the airlift began on August 14, the Pentagon drew up a force of over 6,000 troops to occupy and run Kabul’s airport. He said the Pentagon left around 70 MRAP armoured combat vehicles – which can cost up to $1 million each – and 27 Humvees behind.

According to a US general, numbers of aircraft and armored vehicles, as well as a high-tech rocket defense system, were crippled at the airport before the final US troops left.

Cockpit windows had been damaged, instrument panels had been smashed, and tyres had been shot out of the plane.

The C-RAM system – counter rocket, artillery, and mortar – that was used to protect the airport from rocket attacks was also left behind, although it was disabled.

