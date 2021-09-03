The Taliban are battling for control of Panjshir, their last stronghold.

Anti-Taliban militants in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley said Friday that they were fighting to stave off “heavy” assaults as the Islamists try to take the last province defying their control.

Efforts to reach an agreement between the two parties have failed, and the Taliban are eager to put an end to their rapid military offensive last month, which saw them capture control of the remainder of Afghanistan.

“The Taliban have a tremendous advantage,” said Nishank Motwani, an Afghan analyst based in Australia, adding that recent wins had emboldened the Islamists.

“They are well-armed, and they have the psychological advantage of having provoked the government’s downfall so quickly.”

The Taliban grabbed a massive arsenal of weaponry and military equipment that the now-defunct US military had delivered to the fallen Afghan army, as well as the assistance of detainees they had freed from prisons.

“The Taliban also has shock warriors who deploy suicide tactics,” Motwani explained.

In the valley, which is around 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Kabul, fighters from the National Resistance Front (NRF), which is made up of anti-Taliban militia fighters and former Afghan security forces, are also said to have considerable weapon stores.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, a prominent Taliban official, recorded an audio message on Wednesday, claiming that his forces had surrounded the valley and urging the people of Panjshir to persuade combatants to lay down their arms.

Muttaqi remarked, “Those who want to fight, tell them it’s enough.”

However, many Afghans fear a repetition of the Taliban’s brutal rule from 1996 to 2001.

The new overlords have promised to be more tolerant this time, but many in Panjshir remain skeptical.

Taliban troops began further attacks hours after their warning, including from Kapisa, south of Panjshir, and from the Khawak pass, west of the valley.

Both teams have claimed to have beaten their opponents badly.

However, communication in the valley is limited, and AFP was unable to confirm the stories on the ground.

On Friday, Ali Maisam Nazary, a spokesman for the National Resistance Front (NRF) who is believed to be outside the valley but in regular contact with key leader Ahmad Massoud, said Taliban forces had launched fresh strikes overnight.

“In Panjshir, there is a lot of fighting,” Nazary remarked. “He (Massoud) is protecting the valley right now.”

Massoud is the son of late guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, known as the “Lion of Panjshir” for being the first to hold out against the Soviets. Brief News from Washington Newsday.