The Taliban are attempting to restart Kabul, and Biden defends the exit.

Following their surprise conquest of Kabul, the Taliban moved fast to restart the Afghan city on Tuesday, telling government employees to return to work, however people reacted cautiously and few women ventured to the streets.

Thousands of individuals have attempted to depart Afghanistan, either to avoid the Taliban’s extreme Islamist rule or to avoid direct retaliation for siding with the US-backed government that ruled for the previous two decades.

Flights from Kabul’s airport resumed on Tuesday following mayhem the day before, when large crowds swarmed the tarmac, with some individuals so desperate that they clung to the outside of a US military plane as it prepared to take off.

From 1996 to 2001, the Taliban ruled as a pariah state, infamous for a ruthless dictatorship that forbade girls from attending school and stoned individuals to death.

Following the September 11 attacks, US-led forces invaded Afghanistan in reaction to the Taliban providing safe haven to Al-Qaeda, and overthrew them.

Now that the Taliban are back in charge, they’ve tried to project a sense of restraint and moderation, offering a “universal amnesty” for government employees on Tuesday.

A Taliban statement said, “Those working in any sector or department of the government should resume their responsibilities with full pleasure and continue their duties without fear.”

As traffic police returned to the streets, several shops reopened, and officials scheduled their first diplomatic encounter – with the Russian ambassador.

On an Afghan news channel, a Taliban representative also gave an interview to a female journalist.

However, schools and institutions were closed, few women publicly took to the streets, and men wore traditional dress instead of Western clothing.

After opening his modest neighborhood goods store, a merchant who wanted not to be identified said, “The fear is there.”

The UN Security Council also stated on Monday that the international community must prevent Afghanistan from becoming a terrorist breeding ground.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated, “The world is watching.”

When President Ahraf Ghani fled and the Taliban marched into Kabul with no resistance on Sunday, the rebels effectively gained control of the country.

Following two decades of war that lost hundreds of thousands of lives, it crowned an astonishingly quick rout of all cities in just ten days, with comparatively little violence.

The collapse occurred when President Joe Biden withdrew US forces under the incorrect assumption that the Afghan army, which had received billions of dollars in American support and training, was capable of doing it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.