The Taliban accuses the United States of being to blame for Afghanistan’s growing ISIS problem.

The Taliban blames the US for the Islamic State militant group’s (ISIS) mounting issues in Afghanistan, where a violent competition has interrupted the newly declared Islamic Emirate’s early days.

Ahmad Yasir, protocol officer of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, is one of the senior Taliban officials who believes that outside powers are to blame for ISIS’ presence in Afghanistan, where the jihadists claimed responsibility for an attack on a Shiite Muslim mosque last week that killed dozens of people and injured hundreds more.

“Yes, there is no doubt that the malevolent hand is behind the ISIS attack,” Yasir said when asked by The Washington Newsday if the ISIS threat had escalated since the withdrawal of US forces at the end of August, and if the Taliban explicitly blamed the US for this increased threat.

He also claimed that his organization has proof to back up this claim, however he declined to disclose it at this time, claiming that such documents would be made available “in the future.”

Qari Saeed Khosty, the Taliban’s social media coordinator, also blamed the US for the ISIS presence. He questioned the idea that the Afghan government’s new leadership would need to collaborate with the US to combat a common threat.

“The Islamic Emirate has no need for collaboration with anyone against ISIS,” Khosty told The Washington Newsday. “As you can see, ISIS reappeared and thrived with the assistance of the United States and the Kabul government.” In their respective battles, the Taliban and ISIS are enemies with opposing goals.

The Taliban has its origins in Afghanistan, where the organisation arose from a mujahideen insurgency against a Soviet invasion that lasted from 1979 to 1988. The battle also spawned Al-Qaeda, which would take root in Afghanistan as the Taliban seized control of much of the country until 2001, when the 9/11 attacks sparked a US-led military operation to destabilize the Taliban-led government.

The Islamic Emirate would resurface as an insurgency for the next 20 years, until it was rebuilt in August after US forces withdrew. Al-Qaeda, on the other hand, would grow throughout the world after the United States invaded Iraq and overthrew Saddam Hussein. This is a condensed version of the information.