The Swedish Prime Minister resigns from the IMF’s Steering Committee.

Magdalena Andersson, who became Sweden’s first female prime minister last week, will leave her position as chair of the IMF’s steering committee, the Washington-based crisis lender revealed Tuesday.

Andersson was selected to the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), a council of finance ministers and central bankers that advises the institution’s board, in January for a three-year term.

She was Sweden’s finance minister at the time, and she was the first woman to hold the position. She became prime minister in November, albeit her first stint lasted only a few hours when her budget failed to pass parliament and the Green Party withdrew from her coalition government.

Five days later, Parliament re-elected her to the position.

“Ms. Andersson’s stint as Chair was productive and successful,” the IMF said in a statement, adding that she would leave at the end of December.

“Extreme pandemic-related support to the IMF membership,” according to the IMF, as well as “substantial efforts to strengthen the fund to better serve the membership in crafting strong policies to foster a sustainable, green, inclusive, and transformational recovery.”

It went on to say, “The selection process for the next chair is under underway.”

Nadia Calvino, Spain’s Economy Minister, has already been selected as the European candidate to lead the committee, according to a statement from her ministry.