The suspect in the New Zealand supermarket terror attack who stabbed six people has been identified as a Sri Lankan refugee.

Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, a Sri Lankan refugee, was identified as the culprit who stabbed at least six people at a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand.

According to the New Zealand Herald, the 32-year-old arrived in New Zealand in 2011 and was granted refugee status two years later.

Samsudeen, a man allegedly motivated by Islamic State doctrine, invaded a Countdown store in Auckland’s Lynn Mall on Friday and stabbed six people in under 60 seconds before being shot dead by police.

At a press conference on Friday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, “A violent extremist carried out a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders.”

“This was a person who was known to our national security authorities, was a source of concern, and was continuously scrutinized. Only a few people fit within this group, according to Ardern.

According to The Herald, immigration officers intended to terminate Samsudeen’s refugee status in 2018, but he appealed and a final judgment on whether he would be deported has yet to be made.

According to the Herald, Samsudeen was only recognized on Saturday due to a New Zealand statute prohibiting the identification of anyone claiming refugee status.

On Friday, Ardern called Samsudeen a “lone wolf” and said his terrorist act was “hateful and terrible.” It was carried out by a single person, not a religious organization. He bears all accountability for his deeds.”

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster stated at a news conference on Friday that the police are certain that there is no more threat to public safety.

“We were doing everything we could to keep an eye on him, and the fact that we were able to react so fast, in less than 60 seconds, demonstrates how closely we were watching him,” Coster added.

Samsudeen belonged to a minority ethnic group in Sri Lanka, the Tamils, who were targeted by the government. Samsudeen said that he and his father were kidnapped and tortured because of their political backgrounds when he applied for refugee status.

According to the Herald, the decision to award him refugee status was based on scars on his body and a psychologist’s evaluation that claimed he was a “very troubled and traumatized young man” with PTSD and despair.

The decision of the Immigration Protection Tribunal, which was.