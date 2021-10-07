The surge of far-right commentator Zemmour has thrown the French election into disarray.

A growing spat between far-right doyenne Marine Le Pen and acid-tongued media analyst Eric Zemmour is shaking up France’s presidential election campaign and putting immigration at the center of the debate.

In the recent month, Le Pen has lost her near-monopoly grip on the far-right that she had since taking over the National Front party from her father in 2011.

Since emerging as a more radical rival in the same political area, Zemmour, a pundit-turned-politician with many convictions for racist hate speech, has stolen much of her thunder.

In a surprise poll released on Wednesday, Zemmour surpassed Le Pen for the first time in a poll assessing voter sympathies ahead of the election in April.

“A candidate has never been known to undergo such a turnaround in voter intentions in such a short period of time as we’ve seen with Eric Zemmour,” Harris Interactive pollster Antoine Gautier said of the survey’s findings.

In the first round, set for April 10 next year, 17-18 percent of those polled said they would vote for Zemmour, up from 7.0 percent in early September, compared to 15-16 percent for Le Pen.

Zemmour would qualify for the second round run-off vote with that score, where he would face President Emmanuel Macron, who was projected to win the election by a margin of 55 percent to 45 percent.

Analysts point out that the race is still highly unpredictable, and the final candidate lineup is uncertain, with Zemmour himself having yet to formally confirm his candidacy.

However, the poll, which was published in Challenges magazine, is sure to give a boost to Zemmour’s anti-immigration, anti-Islam campaign, which has gotten a lot of media attention and interviews in the last month.

Zemmour, who is of Algerian Jewish descent, believes that France is on the verge of civil war, and he is a vocal supporter of the “great replacement” idea, which claims that immigrants are replacing white Europeans.

The 63-year-old paints the future as a war between France’s Christian values and the culture of Muslim arrivals, whom he refers to as “colonisers,” in his best-selling books and frequent appearances on television.

Zemmour, speaking to journalists after a sold-out debating show at a conference hall in Paris on Monday night, attributed his success to his ability to connect with ordinary people’s worries.

“I believe that many French people awaited this message, that someone would talk to them about France, about. Brief News from Washington Newsday.