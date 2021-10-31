The Supreme Leader of the Taliban Makes His First Public Appearance.

Officials announced Sunday that Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada addressed followers in Kandahar, Afghanistan, in his first public appearance since gaining control of the group in 2016.

Since 2016, Akhundzada has served as the Islamist movement’s spiritual leader, but he has remained a secretive figure, even after his group seized control in Afghanistan in August.

His quiet profile has fueled suspicion about his role in the Taliban’s new government, as well as death rumors.

According to Taliban authorities, he went to the Darul Uloom Hakimah madrassa on Saturday to “talk to his heroic soldiers and pupils.”

There was tight security at the ceremony, and no images or film have surfaced, but Taliban social media channels published a 10-minute audio clip.

Akhundzada, also known as “Amirul Momineen” or “Commander of the Faithful,” delivers a religious message in it.

The address avoided discussing political organization and instead prayed for God’s blessing on the Taliban leadership.

He prays for the martyrs of the Taliban, the injured combatants, and the Islamic Emirate’s leaders’ success in this “great test.”

Akhundzada’s words will fuel suspicion that he now plans to play a more significant role in heading the new administration. He was widely considered to have been chosen to serve more as a spiritual icon than a military leader.

After his predecessor, Mullah Akhtar Mansour, was murdered by a US drone attack in 2016, Akhundzada came from obscurity to become the Taliban’s leader in a short period of time.

Following his appointment as commander, Akhundzada gained the support of Al-Ayman Qaeda’s al-Zawahiri, who praised the cleric and referred to him as “the emir of the faithful.”

This support from Osama bin Laden’s son helped solidify his Islamist credentials among the Taliban’s long-time allies.

After Akhtar’s assassination, and the revelation that the Taliban leadership had hidden the death of their founder Mullah Omar for years, Akhundzada was entrusted with reuniting a Taliban movement that had briefly fragmented during the brutal power struggle following Akhtar’s assassination.

Akhundzada is thought to spend the majority of his time in Kandahar, the Taliban’s southern Afghan heartland, and his public presence has primarily been limited to the release of messages around Islamic festivals.

On September 7, he sent a message to the newly appointed Taliban leadership in Kabul, telling them to uphold sharia law as they control Afghanistan.

Mullah Yussef Wafa, the Taliban governor of Kandahar and a close ally of Akhundzada, told AFP last week that he communicates with his mysterious leader on a regular basis.

