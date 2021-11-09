The Supreme Court of the United States will debate whether religious advisors should be allowed at executions.

A death row inmate’s plea that his pastor be permitted to touch him during his execution will be heard by the US Supreme Court on Tuesday, in a case that might establish the role of religious counselors in death chambers.

On September 8, John Ramirez, 37, was set to be executed for fatally murdering a convenience store employee during a heist in 2004.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) would not allow Ramirez’ Baptist pastor, the Reverend Dana Moore, to have physical contact with him while he is executed or to pray aloud in the chamber, according to Ramirez’s lawyer, Seth Kretzer.

Ramirez was given a last-minute stay of execution by the top court, which also set a hearing to assess the case’s merits.

“The first issue is that, under the TDCJ’s most recent policy, Pastor Moore is not permitted to lay hands on Ramirez while he is dying,” Kretzer said in his Supreme Court petition.

“The second issue is that Pastor Moore is unable to pray, talk, read Scripture, or move his lips in any way.

“In other words, Pastor Moore feels forced to stand like a potted plant in his little corner of the room.”

“Ramirez will be executed without the spiritual advisor that the Constitution guarantees him,” Kretzer stated.

Ramirez stabbed a clerk to death while stealing a convenience store in southern Texas when he was 20 years old. He eluded capture for four years until being apprehended in 2008 and sentenced to death the following year.

Ramirez had gone to court a few months before his scheduled execution to request that his pastor be allowed to place his hands on him and pray aloud before the execution.

A spiritual counselor is allowed in the room during an execution in Texas, but they must remain silent and are not allowed to touch the prisoner for security concerns.

The conservative Supreme Court seldom intervenes to stop executions, but it has recently done so in cases when prisoners claim they are denied access to spiritual advisors.

Ramirez’ case may provide the court with an opportunity to clarify its view on the religious liberties of people sentenced to death.

It denied a plea for a stay of execution for a Muslim prisoner who requested that an imam be present during his execution.

Following a public uproar, a stay was granted to an inmate who requested the presence of a Buddhist spiritual counselor.