The Supreme Court of the United States, which is conservative, has struck down abortion rights.

By declining to stop a Texas law prohibiting abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, a Supreme Court reshaped by Donald Trump has dealt the most serious blow to abortion rights in the United States in 50 years.

On Thursday, abortion opponents rejoiced, while Democratic Vice President Joe Biden slammed the court and pro-choice groups prepared for more legal challenges to the “Texas Heartbeat Act.”

That legislation makes no exceptions for rape or incest once a heartbeat can be discovered, which normally occurs at six weeks — before many women even realize they are pregnant.

Dan Patrick, the Republican lieutenant governor of Texas, America’s second most populous state, tweeted, “A fantastic #prolife triumph!”

“Texas’ pro-life views and our continuous commitment to safeguarding the most vulnerable are reflected in this vital legislation.”

The anti-abortion group “Texas Right to Life” hailed the judgement as “a tremendous win for the Pro-Life cause” and a rebuke to “Roe v. Wade’s unjust ruling.”

The historic 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade established a woman’s right to an abortion in the United States.

The 5-4 decision by the Supreme Court was described by Biden as a “unprecedented assault on a woman’s constitutional rights.”

He specifically targeted a provision in a Texas statute passed by Republican lawmakers that allows members of the public to sue doctors who perform abortions beyond six weeks, as well as anyone who assists in the process.

“By allowing a law to take effect in Texas that empowers private citizens to sue health care providers, family members who support a woman exercising her right to choose after six weeks, or even a friend who drives her to a hospital or clinic, it unleashes unconstitutional chaos and empowers self-anointed enforcers to have devastating consequences,” Biden said.

“Complete strangers will now be able to intervene in the most sensitive and private health decisions that women face,” he stated.

Biden announced the start of a “whole-of-government effort” to “determine what steps the Federal Government may take to ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions.”

The Center for Reproductive Rights’ president and CEO, Nancy Northup, said she was “devastated.”

“Right now, folks seeking abortions across Texas are frightened because they have no idea where or when, if ever, they will be able to have one,” Northup added. “Until abortion access is restored in Texas, we will continue to battle this ban.”

Similar prohibition statutes exist. Brief News from Washington Newsday.