The Supreme Court of the United States is leaning toward overturning Texas’ abortion law.

A majority of the United States Supreme Court appeared to be leaning Monday toward overturning a Texas law that prohibits abortion after six weeks, the most stringent regulation enacted since abortion became a constitutional right five decades ago.

The Texas Heartbeat Act, which offers no exception for rape or incest, has previously been halted by four of the nine members of the Supreme Court, including Chief Justice John Roberts and the three liberal justices.

After two hours of oral arguments, two conservative justices chosen by former President Donald Trump, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, looked inclined to vote to reject the new Texas law.

“Right now, it appears that 6 Justices are suspicious of (the) Texas vigilante provision,” said Neil Katyal, former deputy attorney general under President Barack Obama.

Multiple Republican-led states approved abortion restrictions, but the courts overturned them because they contradicted prior Supreme Court rulings guaranteeing the right to an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, which is usually approximately 22 to 24 weeks.

Senate Bill 8 (SB8) is different from other bills in that it tries to protect the state by allowing citizens to sue doctors who perform abortions — or anybody who helps facilitate them — if a heartbeat is found.

They can earn $10,000 for bringing cases to court, raising accusations that the state is pushing citizens to take matters into their own hands.

Kavanaugh, in particular, was sceptical of the bill, inquiring of Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone about the bill’s “implications for other fundamental rights.”

He questioned why Texas’s law could not be used by other states to target free speech rights, gun prohibitions, or the free exercise of religion.

What if, for example, “everyone who sells an AR-15 is accountable for a million dollars to any citizen?” Kavanaugh wondered.

Stone stated that Congress should select whose rights to preserve, but in the instance of abortion, it is private persons, not the state of Texas, who are enforcing the law.

As the Supreme Court heard legal challenges to the Texas law, dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the court in Washington.

Demonstrators supporting the right to abortion held placards that read, “Keep Your Laws Off Our Bodies.”

