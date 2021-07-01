The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled that Arizona’s voting restrictions are not discriminatory.

Arizona’s voting limits on early ballot returns and ballots cast in the wrong district, according to the Supreme Court, are not racially discriminatory.

The Supreme Court, by a 6-3 vote, overturned a lower court decision that Arizona’s restrictions on who can return early ballots for another person and refusal to count ballots cast in the wrong precinct are not racially discriminatory.

The measures disproportionately harmed Black, Hispanic, and Native American voters, according to the Federal Appeals Court in San Francisco, in violation of the landmark Voting Rights Act.

The decision might make overturning other Republican voting laws passed following last year’s elections more challenging.

For a conservative majority, Justice Samuel Alito argued that the state’s interest in election integrity warranted the sanctions.

For the second time in eight years, Justice Elena Kagan warned in dissent that the court was eroding the landmark voting rights statute.

“What is unfortunate here is that the Court has (one again) altered a statute that stands as a monument to America’s grandeur and protects against its most basic inclinations in order to undermine it. What’s more terrible is that the Court has harmed a law intended to put an end to “voting discrimination.” “I respectfully dissent,” wrote Kagan, who was joined by the other two liberal justices on the court.

Because the lawsuit was still pending in the courts, the disputed Arizona statutes remained in effect in 2020.

President Joe Biden won Arizona by a razor-thin margin last year, and the state has elected two Democratic senators since then.