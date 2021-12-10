The Supreme Court of the United States has granted abortion providers the right to challenge Texas law.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court enabled abortion providers to file legal challenges to Texas’ near-total ban on abortions, but the contentious law remained in effect for the time being.

Eight of the nine conservative-leaning judges agreed that abortion providers’ complaints against the Texas law could be heard in federal court.

The “Texas Heartbeat Act” prohibits abortion after six weeks, making it the most stringent law approved in the US since abortion became a constitutional right five decades ago.

“Given the ongoing chilling impact of the state legislation,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in his judgment, “the District Court should conclude this litigation and enter appropriate remedy without delay.”

A prior attempt by abortion providers to stop the Texas law’s enforcement was rejected by the nation’s highest court by a 5-4 vote.

Multiple Republican-led states have imposed abortion restrictions, but the courts have overturned them because they contradicted prior Supreme Court rulings guaranteeing the right to an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, which is usually about 22 to 24 weeks.

When a heartbeat in the womb is detected, Texas Senate Bill 8 (SB8) aims to protect the state by allowing citizens to sue doctors who perform abortions — or anybody who helps facilitate them — after a heartbeat in the fetus is detected.