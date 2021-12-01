The Supreme Court of the United States appears to be on the verge of reversing abortion rights.

The conservative-dominated Supreme Court appeared poised on Wednesday to curtail abortion rights in the United States by upholding a Mississippi law that prohibits the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court as the nine justices heard two hours of arguments in the nation’s most important abortion case in 50 years.

Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart urged the court to uphold the state’s 15-week abortion restriction and to overturn precedent-setting cases that established a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion.

While conceding that abortion is a “tough topic,” Stewart said that states should be able to make their own laws.

“It belongs to the people when an issue affects everyone and the Constitution does not take sides on it,” he remarked. “This court should overturn Roe v. Wade and uphold the legislation of the state.” The Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade in 1973 that abortion access is a constitutional right.

Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 decision, affirmed a woman’s right to an abortion until the embryo is viable outside the womb, which is usually 22 to 24 weeks.

At least four of the court’s six conservative justices, including two Trump nominees, appeared receptive to overturning Roe and Casey.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch, both Trump nominees, appeared to prefer a more cautious approach, preserving the 15-week restriction in Mississippi while not going so far as to overturn Roe and Casey.

The Mississippi statute, according to attorney Julie Rikelman of the Center for Reproductive Rights, is “flatly unconstitutional.”

“It is a fundamental infringement of a woman’s liberty for a state to seize control of her body and compel that she go through pregnancy and childbirth — with all the physical hazards and life-altering effects that entails,” Rikelman said.

Rikelman claimed that the legal cutoff limit for abortion should be viability.

“There will be no stopping point without viability,” she said. “States will rush to prohibit abortion at almost any stage of pregnancy.” The court “has never denied a privilege that is so basic to so many Americans and so central to their capacity to participate freely and equally in society,” according to Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, who represents the Biden administration. “Overruling Roe and Casey would have serious and quick consequences in the real world,” Prelogar added.

The Washington Newsday Brief News is speaking.