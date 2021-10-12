The Supreme Court of Botswana hears a homosexuality appeal.

On Tuesday, Botswana’s Court of Appeal began hearing an appeal by the government to overturn a landmark verdict that decriminalized homosexuality.

In 2019, the country’s High Court decided in favor of activists seeking to overturn same-sex partnership prison sentences, calling them unconstitutional.

The ruling was welcomed throughout the world as a significant win for homosexual rights in conservative Botswana.

The government, on the other hand, wants the decision overturned because it considers the courts do not have the authority to decriminalise homosexuality.

“The court is not in a position to make such a finding,” government attorney Sidney Pilane said.

“This is a question of policy. Only parliament has the authority to judge this.” “If gay rights were unconstitutional in the past, they remain unconstitutional today,” Pilane told the court in Gaborone’s capital.

Homosexuality was punishable by up to seven years in prison under the southern African country’s penal code of 1965.

However, on June 11, 2019, High Court Judge Michael Elburu decided that “the moment has arrived to decriminalize private, same sexuality.”

Botswana is one of only a few African countries to decriminalize homosexuality, despite the fact that social rules are frequently conservative.

Lesotho, Mozambique, Angola, and the Seychelles are among the others.

South Africa is the only African country that has legalized gay marriage, which it did in 2006.

After the hearing, the Court of Appeal is likely to announce a verdict in a matter of weeks.

