The ‘Suitcase Killer’ from Bali has been released from prison.

On Friday, an American woman was released from prison after being convicted with her boyfriend of murdering her mother and dumping her body in a bag at a fancy Bali hotel.

Heather Mack, then a teenager, was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2015 for the murder of Chicago socialite Sheila von Wiese Mack on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali, while her lover Tommy Schaefer was sentenced to eighteen years.

During a violent altercation at the five-star St. Regis resort, Schaefer beat the 62-year-old victim to death with a fruit bowl, before the couple escaped with the bruised body in a suitcase.

Mack, who was pregnant at the time of the crime, was found guilty of helping in the murder on a lesser charge.

Mack, now 25, was released from Bali’s Kerobokan prison on Friday, according to the chief of the female department, who said Mack was granted early release for good behavior.

“Heather is entirely free,” said Lili, the prison’s head, who goes by one name like many Indonesians.

“She was surprised and emotional when she was released. We encouraged her after she hesitated and expressed her fear.” Mack, who was 19 at the time of her sentence, was turned over to immigration officials in sunglasses and an orange jail vest to await deportation back to the United States.

The immigration office in Bali would not comment on her case or indicate when she would be flown back to the United States.

Mack’s six-year-old daughter, who was being nurtured in a Bali foster family, was not immediately known if she will be deported as well.

Mack’s lawyer had previously told AFP that she did not want her daughter deported and “hounded by the (US) media.”

Mack has only had video contact with her daughter since the outbreak, said to a prison official. Mack is now fluent in Indonesian and Balinese.

The brutal murder in 2014 rocked the normally tranquil holiday island, with details of the heinous crime surfacing during the widely watched trial.

Von Wiese Mack’s heavily beaten body was discovered in a taxi outside the posh hotel where she had been staying with her daughter and Schaefer, according to the court.

The pair had escaped to a different section of Bali, where they were apprehended by authorities.

During his trial, Schaefer admitted to the murder but said he was defending himself during a fight with von Wiese Mack, who was upset that her daughter was pregnant.

Schaefer allegedly "blindly hit" von, according to prosecutors.