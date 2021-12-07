The ‘Suicide Machine’ Has Been Approved For Use In Switzerland: What Is It and How Does It Work?

After a year-long legal assessment, a 3D-printed contraption meant for assisted suicide can finally operate in Switzerland, according to its designers.

According to The Independent, the Sarco – short for sarcophagus – is a coffin-shaped container invented by Exit International that allows inhabitants to murder themselves.

Dr. Philip Nitschke, creator of the pro-euthanasia and pro-assisted suicide non-profit Exit International, told Swissinfo.ch, “[The] evaluation has been done, and we’re extremely pleased with the conclusion, which determined that we hadn’t forgotten anything.”

He continued, “The capsule is sitting atop a piece of machinery that will flood the interior with nitrogen, rapidly dropping the oxygen level to 1% from 21% in roughly 30 seconds.”

Human respiration requires a minimum oxygen concentration of 19.5 percent in the air. Following the decline in oxygen level, users will “feel a bit bewildered and may feel little euphoric before they lose consciousness,” according to Nitschke.

Between 5 and 10 minutes after losing consciousness, death occurs due to hypoxia and hypocapnia (deprivation of oxygen and carbon dioxide, respectively).

During the process, the person within the capsule will not feel panicked or choked, according to Nitschke.

After entering the capsule and lying down, the Sarco can be activated from the inside. They’ll then be asked a series of questions before being given the opportunity to activate the capsule at their leisure by pressing a button within it, according to Nitschke.

If the person has locked-in syndrome, the device can also be activated by blinking, according to The Independent.

The capsule, according to Nitschke, may be towed anyplace, whether it’s an exquisite outdoor setting or the grounds of an assisted suicide facility.

In Switzerland, assisted suicide is allowed, and over 1,300 people reportedly used the euthanasia services of the country’s two major assisted suicide organizations, Exit (which is unrelated to Exit International) and Dignitas, per year.

Unlike Sarco, both companies utilize an ingestible liquid barbiturate to cause a deep coma followed by death.

Last year, Nitschke sought legal opinion on the propriety of utilizing his Sarco capsule for assisted dying in Switzerland. The device’s use was ultimately judged to have “no legal difficulties at all,” according to the assessment.

However, anti-euthanasia activists have objected to the machine's futuristic design, which some have claimed glorifies suicide, and its usage of gas. Gas "may never be an acceptable technique," he previously told The Independent.