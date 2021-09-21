The Sudanese government claims to have thwarted a coup attempt linked to the Bashir regime.

Sudan’s shaky transitional government says it stopped an attempted coup by military officers and people close to longstanding President Omar al-deposed Bashir’s regime early Tuesday.

The coup attempt was halted, according to Information Minister Hamza Baloul, and those behind it were “brought under control.”

In a televised address, he declared, “We guarantee the Sudanese people that order has been restored and that the leaders of the attempted coup, both military and civilian, have been arrested and are being probed.”

“Authorities are hunting for followers of the defunct regime who took part in the attempted coup.”

Top military and government sources told AFP earlier that the plotters tried but failed to take over the state media headquarters, adding that the officers involved were “immediately suspended.”

As it announced the coup attempt, state media played patriotic music and exhorted “the people to oppose it.”

The coup attempt was “thwarted,” senior members of Sudan’s ruling council told AFP, and “the revolution is victorious.”

“All people involved in the attempt have been detained,” the cabinet said.

According to AFP correspondents in central Khartoum, traffic looked to be flowing freely, especially at army headquarters, where protesters staged a months-long sit-in that eventually led to Bashir’s removal by the army in a palace coup.

Security forces did, however, close the main bridge that connects Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman over the White Nile.

Since Bashir’s fall, officials have blamed Islamist supporters of the former president and members of his now-defunct ruling party for past coup attempts.

Sudan has a long history of military coups. Bashir, a former commander, rose to power in 1989 following an Islamist-backed military coup.

The ex-president has been held in Khartoum’s high-security Kober jail since his removal and is facing trial for the coup that brought him to power.

He’s also wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Darfur, where he waged a murderous war against ethnic minority rebels.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan signed a cooperation agreement with the transitional government in Khartoum last month, marking another step toward Bashir facing trial in The Hague.

“We will not allow a coup to take place,” prominent paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo warned in a speech to his men on Tuesday.

“We want a true democratic transition through free and fair elections, not as in the past,” Hemeti, the commander, stated.

According to a power-sharing agreement signed in August 2019,