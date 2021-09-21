The Sudanese government claims to have thwarted a coup attempt linked to the Bashir regime.

Sudan’s shaky transitional government says it stopped an attempted coup by military officers and people close to longstanding President Omar al-deposed Bashir’s regime early Tuesday.

The coup attempt was halted, according to Information Minister Hamza Baloul, and those behind it were “brought under control.”

In a televised address, he declared, “We guarantee the Sudanese people that order has been restored and that the leaders of the attempted coup, both military and civilian, have been arrested and are being probed.”

“Authorities are hunting for followers of the defunct regime who took part in the attempted coup.”

The plotters attempted to take over the state media headquarters but “failed,” according to top military and government sources, and the officers involved were “immediately suspended.”

As it announced the coup attempt, state media played patriotic music and exhorted “the people to oppose it.”

“All people involved in the attempt have been detained,” the cabinet announced.

According to AFP correspondents in central Khartoum, traffic looked to be flowing well, especially at army headquarters, where protestors staged a months-long sit-in that eventually led to Bashir’s downfall by the army in a palace coup in 2019.

Security forces did, however, close the main bridge that connects Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman over the White Nile.

The coup attempt, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok claimed, was the “latest manifestation of the national crisis.”

In a broadcast statement, he stated the plotters “made enormous preparations, which were demonstrated in the security breakdown in cities… obstruction of national roads, closure of ports, and relentless provocation against the civilian government.”

Demonstrators have been blocking vital routes and the country’s largest commerce hub, Port Sudan, since Friday to protest the transitional government’s signing of a peace accord with rebel factions last year.

Since Bashir’s fall, officials have blamed Islamist supporters of the former president and members of his now-defunct ruling party for past coup attempts.

Sudan has a long history of military coups. Bashir, a former commander, rose to power in 1989 following an Islamist-backed military coup.

The ex-president has been held in Khartoum’s high-security Kober jail since his removal and is facing trial for the coup that brought him to power.

He’s also wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Darfur, where he led a devastating scorched-earth assault against ethnic minority rebels.

Last month, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan signed a cooperation agreement in Khartoum. Brief News from Washington Newsday.