The Struggle for Abortion Rights Has Reached America’s Streets.

Thousands of women protested in Washington on Saturday, carrying posters with slogans like “my body, my choice, my right,” as part of a day of worldwide protests aimed at resisting a conservative push to restrict abortion access.

The long-running debate in America over the procedure has intensified since Texas passed a legislation on September 1 outlawing practically all abortions, sparking a heated backlash in the courts and Congress but few public rallies until now.

Nearly 200 organizations have called on abortion rights advocates from coast to coast to make their views known two days before the US Supreme Court reconvenes, which will have the final say on the divisive subject.

The main event took place in the nation’s capital, Washington, when a mass of people of all ages gathered in a square near the White House under sunny sky, many wearing purple masks with the slogan “bans off my body.”

Protestors danced to loudspeakers blasting pop music, while campaigners delivered filmed interviews to the crowd on enormous screens, and slogans like “abortion is healthcare” and “abort the Texas Taliban” were held aloft on signs or daubed on protesters’ bodies.

A few counter-protesters chanted “abortion is murder,” but no violence occurred.

Later, the gathering intended to march to the Supreme Court, which in its famous Roe v. Wade decision over 50 years ago protected women’s right to abortion.

Now, the court, which was filled with conservative judges by former President Donald Trump, appears to be set to go in the opposite direction.

“Women are humans, we are whole beings, and we need to be treated like full humans,” said Laura Bushwitz, a 66-year-old retired Florida teacher who wore a frock with photos of female activists and leaders such as Michelle Obama.

“We should be able to make our own decisions about how we use our bodies. “Period,” she declared. “Hear that, SCOTUS?” she inquired, alluding to the Supreme Court of the United States.

The court has already declined to halt the Texas legislation and has agreed to consider a restricted Mississippi law that could present an opportunity to overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade decision, which secured a woman’s legal right to an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb.

Rallies were planned in at least two conservative state capitals, Austin and Jackson, as well as over 600 locations around the country. Brief News from Washington Newsday.