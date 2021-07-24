The Strange ‘Hollow Earth’ Conspiracy Theory About Amelia Earhart’s Disappearance

Amelia Earhart, the American aviation pioneer who smashed records for women in flight and helped found the female pilot group the Ninety-Nines, was born today, July 24.

Earhart was born in Kansas in 1897 and participated in World War I as a nurse’s aide. According to History.com, after watching pilots, she took flying lessons in 1921 and received her license that same year.

Then she started smashing records.

Earhart made history by becoming the first woman to fly solo above 14,000 feet, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic, and the first woman to fly solo, non-stop, across the United States, among other accomplishments.

Earhart started out on a journey to become the first person to fly around the world on June 1, 1937. She headed out on her adventure with navigator Fred Noonan from Oakland, California.

They arrived in Lae, New Guinea, on June 29. Their next destination was Howland Island in the Pacific Ocean, but they vanished after setting off from Lae on July 2.

There was a major search for the couple, but they were never located. According to Britannica, Earhart was ruled dead on January 5, 1939.

Theoretical Framework

A variety of theories have been proposed to explain what happened to Earhart since her disappearance. Conspiracy theories abound, including the idea that Earhart was kidnapped by the Japanese and either died or was given a new identity and returned to the United States.

Some are downright odd.

While promoting the Hollow Earth Magazine in 2015, the New Dimensions blog speculated that Earhart was saved by beings known as Agarthans who reside in a civilisation within the Earth.

According to the blog, the Agarthans employed teleportation technology to assist the pilot before she crashed into the ocean, which is why her jet was never foundâ€”though it’s unclear whether this is a true belief.

Such hypotheses, according to Richard Gillespie, executive director of The International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery (TIGHAR), do not hold water.

"I have come to believe that the public and the media are so interested by Earhart, and the internet is so eager for content," he told this website.