The statue of Egerton Ryerson was toppled during a protest over the mass grave of 215 indigenous children.

At a university in Toronto, a statue of a man who was one of the forefathers of a school system that sought to eradicate indigenous culture from Canada has been toppled. It happened shortly after a demonstration in response to the recent discovery of a mass grave of indigenous children in the area.

Following the protests, the Egerton Ryerson statue at Ryerson University was toppled approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday evening. Ryerson is seen as a forerunner of Canada’s contentious residential school system, which was established in 1876 and included free schools for indigenous people. These schools were established with the goal of eradicating indigenous culture from these youngsters so that they might assimilate into the mainstream Westernized Canadian culture. More than 150,000 indigenous children are estimated to have attended the schools, which functioned until 1996.

After the presumed remains of 215 indigenous children were discovered earlier this week, the Ryerson statue was damaged. The revelation, which sparked a national outcry, has prompted a closer examination of personalities like Ryerson and their place in Canadian history.

The statue was dragged down from its pedestal while the crowd celebrated around it, according to social media posts from the demonstration on Sunday. The statue has already been daubed with red paint and inscriptions such as “dig them up” and “land back,” alluding to his ties to Canada’s treatment of its indigenous people.

At least 6,000 indigenous children are thought to have perished as a result of abuse at these schools. The chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Justice Murray Sinclair, has stated that the figure is only an estimate and that it is likely to be substantially higher. He referred to the residential school system as “cultural genocide” in the Truth and Reconciliation report.

According to a statement from the university’s president, Mohamed Lachemi, the demonstration drew over 1,000 individuals from 2:00 p.m. until nearly 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, with no disturbances reported. According to Lachemi, the statue was taken down roughly an hour after the last people had left.

The president showed his support for the demonstrators and stated that the statue would not be repaired or replaced.

