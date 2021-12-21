The Stars of ‘Sex and the City’ Speak Out On Sexual Assault Allegations.

The cast of “Sex and the City” has spoken out about sexual assault charges against their co-star Chris Noth, expressing their support for the women who have come forward.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon issued a statement on social media on Monday saying, “We are profoundly grieved to hear the allegations against Chris Noth.”

“We stand by the ladies who have spoken up about their traumatic experiences. We recognize that it must be a challenging task, and we applaud them for completing it.” The Hollywood Reporter published a piece on December 16 alleging sexual assault on Noth, 67, after the trade publication was contacted months apart by two anonymous women who did not know each other.

Noth allegedly raped a lady at his West Hollywood apartment in 2004 when she went to return a book he had lent her when they met at the pool of the building.

She was 22 at the time of the event and said she went to the hospital to get stitches for her injuries.

The other lady claimed she was on a date with Noth in New York in 2015 when he invited her back to his apartment and raped her.

In the sequel to “Sex and the City,” “And Just Like That…”, Noth resumed his role as Mr. Big, who dies of a heart attack in the first episode after working out on a Peloton exercise cycle.

In the aftermath of the assault allegations, the fitness firm promptly deleted a parody ad featuring Noth.

The two women told The Hollywood Reporter that the heightened attention on Noth and the sequel had been “triggering” for them, prompting them to come out with their stories.

He has disputed the charges, claiming that their encounters in 2004 and 2015 were “consensual.”

In a written reply, Noth, 67, stated, “The charges against me made by individuals I met years, even decades ago are totally incorrect.”

A third woman informed The Daily Beast a day after The Hollywood Reporter article was published that Noth had raped her in New York City in 2010, when she was 18 years old.

According to remarks cited by local media, Noth has been dropped by his talent agency and from the CBS series “The Equalizer.” He has also disputed the third claim.