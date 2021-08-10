The Star Of Italy’s Olympic Medal-Winning Team Returns To Hero’s Welcome.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs, the star of Italy’s Olympic squad, returned home as a national hero on Monday, capping an incredible summer of sport for the Mediterranean nation with the country’s finest performance in the Games’ history.

Inside Rome’s Fiumicino airport, dozens of supporters, family, and friends greeted Jacobs, who was definitely Italy’s man of the previous two weeks after winning the men’s 100 meters.

Following the football team’s stunning victory at Euro 2020, Italy won a total of 40 medals in Tokyo, a new national record that well surpasses the previous highest hauls of 36 in 1960 and 1932.

The accomplishments of their athletes in Japan have delighted Italians, who have given some of the most memorable moments of this year’s Games and won gold in events where they are normally second best.

“I could never have anticipated such a great Olympics even in my wildest dreams, to win two gold medals and to be the flag bearer at the closing ceremony was incredible,” Jacobs told reporters after hugging his mother and friends who had been waiting for him.

The five members of Italy’s rhymic gymnastics team who won bronze, giving Italy her 40th medal, were also on the return aircraft to Rome from Tokyo.

With one of the most dramatic moments of the track and field portion of the Olympics, Italy broke their medal record.

Their sprinters put on a spectacular show to win the 4×100 meter relay for the first time in Italy’s history, setting a new national mark of 37.50 seconds.

They grabbed that race in the final moments, as unheralded Filippo Tortu reeled down Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and crossed the line ahead of the Briton.

For many Italians, this victory was yet another slap in the face for the United Kingdom after their footballers defeated England in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

Jacobs, the Texas-born sprinter who shocked the world by storming out of athletics obscurity to win gold in a time of 9.80 seconds, now has a second gold.

The 26-year-last old’s career highlight was winning the European indoor 60m title earlier this year.

Tamberi waited for Jacobs to jump into his arms before the two of them hopped around in delight and shock at what they had just accomplished – probably the greatest 10 minutes in Italian sport history.

Tamberi’s own accomplishment was remarkable in and of itself, coming five years after an ankle injury. Brief News from Washington Newsday.