The Spanish Parliament has approved a record budget for 2022.

Spain’s fractured parliament approved the country’s largest budget in history on Tuesday, with billions of euros from the EU’s massive Covid-19 recovery fund.

With the passage of the 2022 budget plan, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s minority administration has a better chance of surviving until the conclusion of its mandate in late 2023.

The budget, which calls for a record 240 billion euros ($269 billion) in expenditure next year as the government strives to boost activity in an economy hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, received 281-62 votes in favor.

The European Union’s Economic Recovery Fund contributes 26.3 billion euros to the total.

Spain is one of the fund’s biggest beneficiaries, with the country scheduled to receive 140 billion euros in grants and loans over the next six years.

Only 155 of the 350 seats in Spain’s extremely fragmented parliament are held by Sanchez’s Socialists and their junior coalition allies, the far left party Podemos.

However, in order to gain support for the budget, the government forged deals with minor leftist and regional parties, including one with Catalan separatist party ERC, which establishes a quota for regional languages on streaming sites.

Sanchez said the budget is “essential to establishing a fair and inclusive recovery” in a tweet made shortly after it was approved.

“Hopefully, this is only the beginning of many such accords. That is something we will be working on “Added he.

Sanchez is expecting that the large budget would jump-start the economy’s recovery from the Covid epidemic, which has slowed owing to sluggish domestic spending and a slower-than-expected recovery in the country’s crucial tourist industry.

A payout of 400 euros to all those who turn 18 to spend on cultural activities is one of the budget’s provisions, as is a monthly rent subsidy of 250 euros for low-income adolescents.

Civil officials will receive a 2.0 percent salary raise, while old-age pensions will be adjusted to keep pace with inflation.

Spain’s public deficit is expected to decline to 5.0 percent of GDP next year, down from 8.4 percent in 2021, according to the budget.

However, it is based on a forecast that Spain’s GDP will grow by 7.0 percent next year, a forecast that many economists believe is unsustainable.

As a result of pandemic travel restrictions, Spain’s economy lost 10.8% in 2020, one of the worst effects among developed countries.