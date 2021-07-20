The South China Sea is heating up, and the Philippine Coast Guard is taking on an intruding Chinese warship.

The Philippines said on Monday that its Coast Guard chased a Chinese cruiser out of its territorial waters. Despite multiple recent provocations by Beijing, the Philippines has so far avoided a direct confrontation with Chinese forces, and the event is sure to heighten tensions in the disputed waters.

The incident occurred on July 13, the fifth anniversary of a key international arbitral judgement dismissing Beijing’s claims over most of the disputed waterways, according to the Philippines Coast Guard. Within the so-called Nine-Dash Line, Beijing claims the majority of the South China Sea.

According to Bloomberg, the Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP Cabra was patrolling at Marie Louis Bank, some 147 nautical miles (87 kilometers) off the coast of El Nido, Palawan province, when it noticed the Chinese ship.

The battleship was flying the flag of the People’s Republic of China and had insignia in Chinese characters, according to Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Armand Balilo.

“While employing radar to track the passage of the aforementioned ship, BRP Cabra calmly raised a radio challenge. “The PCG vessel proceeded closer to see the Chinese Navy warship’s operations in our waters more clearly,” he explained.

According to the statement, the Chinese warship, bow number 189, remained silent, causing the Philippine Coast Guard ship to send audible notices and cautions using a Long-Range Acoustic Device. Following that, the ship broke its silence and issued a radio transmission to the Philippine Coast Guard 4409, saying, “Philippine Coast Guard 4409, this is Chinese Navy cruiser 189.” Please keep a distance of two nautical miles from me, according to the statement.

The ship then turned around and left Marie Louise Bank. BRP Cabra, according to Balilo, followed the foreign ship to ensure it exited the country’s exclusive economic zone.

The crew followed the protocol for enforcing restrictions within the EEZ, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

When contacted about the event, Zhao Lijian, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, claimed he was unaware of it and referred questions to other authorities.

Since March, when China began deploying militia ships near the Whitsun Reef, which is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, ties between the two countries have deteriorated.

Since then, the Philippines has periodically expressed its displeasure with Chinese incursions, most recently when it chased Chinese ships away from Sabina Shoal last month.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently reaffirmed the United States’ support for the Philippines. Brief News from Washington Newsday.