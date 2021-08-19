The son of an assassinated anti-Taliban fighter requests weapons from the United States.

The son of Afghanistan’s most famous anti-Taliban fighter claims to have the forces to wage an effective resistance, but has asked the US to furnish his militia with rifles and ammunition.

Ahmad Massoud wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post on Wednesday that by helping his soldiers, “America can still be a tremendous arsenal of democracy.”

“I write today from the Panjshir Valley, ready to follow in my father’s footsteps, with mujahideen fighters ready to take on the Taliban once more,” he stated.

From his stronghold in the valley northeast of Kabul until his execution in 2001, his father, Ahmad Shah Massoud, known as the Lion of Panjshir, spearheaded the fiercest fight against the Taliban.

The redoubt tucked within the Hindu Kush mountains, famed for its natural defenses, was neither overrun by the Taliban during the civil war of the 1990s, nor by the Soviets a decade before, and is currently Afghanistan’s last remaining holdout.

Massoud stated he has been joined by former members of the country’s special forces and troops from the Afghan army “disgusted by the capitulation of their superiors” in order to follow in his “father’s footsteps.”

Social media photographs show Amrullah Saleh, Afghanistan’s rebellious vice president, meeting with Massoud, and the two look to be putting together the initial parts of a guerrilla movement to take on the Taliban.

“However, we require more guns, ammo, and supplies,” Massoud stated.

Since hardline Islamist insurgents rushed into Kabul on Sunday, completing a dramatic rout of government forces and ending two decades of conflict, tens of thousands of Afghans have attempted to exit the country.

The US military has evacuated about 6,000 individuals, including US citizens and Afghans, with the government encouraging the Taliban to allow civilians to depart safely.

The Taliban, according to Massoud, is a menace that extends beyond Afghanistan’s borders.

“Under Taliban rule, Afghanistan will undoubtedly become a hotbed of extreme Islamist terrorism, with plots against democracies developed once more.”

Massoud stated that his fighters are prepared for the impending conflict, but that they will require American assistance.

Since their takeover, the Taliban have been flaunting the massive stockpile of weaponry, equipment, and explosives they stole from Afghan forces, the vast majority of which was supplied by the US.

Taliban gunmen were shown on social media wielding M4 and M18 assault rifles, as well as M24 sniper weapons, and driving about in iconic US Humvees.

