The Solomon Islands, which is in the midst of a crisis, is bracing for further protests.

The Solomon Islands is bracing for further political turbulence, with more protests planned for Monday, as well as a vote of confidence in the country’s prime minister.

The US State Department has issued a warning to citizens about probable “demonstrations leading up to, during, and after the vote,” as well as announcing that the consular department in Honiara will be closed for routine operations.

“Keep in mind that even peaceful rallies can devolve into violence at any time,” officials cautioned on Friday.

A demonstration against Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare ignited three days of riots in the capital last month, resulting in the deaths of at least three people, the destruction of 56 buildings, and the destruction of the city’s Chinatown quarter.

Peacekeepers from Australia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and New Zealand have restored order in the capital, which has been divided up for joint patrols with the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, which is overburdened.

The governor of the country’s central bank, who calculated that the riots cost the country’s economy 15% of its yearly output, urged protesters not to harm essential infrastructure on Monday.

“We must ensure that no additional damage to any properties or essential infrastructures, whether government or privately owned,” governor Luke Forau stated.

“We simply cannot afford any more devastation.”

Honiara has been on edge since the turmoil began, and a nightly curfew has been imposed indefinitely.

The opposition leader Matthew Wale’s motion for a vote of no confidence is a possible catalyst for fresh unrest, and security is expected to be tight at parliament on Monday.

Poverty, unemployment, and inter-island rivalry have fueled the crisis in the 800,000-strong nation, which has been aggravated by Sogavare’s decision to move the Solomons’ official allegiance from Taiwan to China in 2019.

Sogavare, 66, is in his fourth term as Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, and has been ousted twice before by no-confidence votes.

The leader of Malaita, the Solomon Islands’ most populous island, vowed new protests would respect the rule of law. Malaita’s citizens were involved in the initial protests.

“We’re going to handle things legally, and we’re trying to make our people knowledgeable about the legal procedure,” said Daniel Suidani, the province premier.