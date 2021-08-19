The sole survivor of the Khmer Rouge denies any involvement in the genocide.

During his concluding arguments before an international tribunal on Thursday, the only surviving top Khmer Rouge leader rejected culpability for atrocities committed in Cambodia more than 40 years ago.

Between 1975 and 1979, two million Cambodians died as a result of overwork, malnutrition, and mass executions under the ultra-Maoist Khmer Rouge regime led by “Brother Number 1” Pol Pot.

Khieu Samphan, one of the regime’s few prominent figures, was sentenced to life in jail in 2018 by a UN-backed court for genocide against ethnic Vietnamese minorities.

His lawyers, on the other hand, have claimed in daylong appeal proceedings since Monday that the panel used a “selective approach” to witness testimony in convicting him.

“I categorically deny the claim that I intended to conduct the crimes,” the 90-year-old stated at the conclusion of the hearings on Thursday.

“I’ve never done anything like that.”

More than 100 witnesses testified during the three-year trial, which ended in 2017, detailing the abuses and mass executions perpetrated against Cham Muslims and ethnic Vietnamese.

Khieu Samphan said he was not a part of the murdering machine that wiped out about a fourth of Cambodia’s population, rejecting the title of “murderer” in forceful concluding arguments.

However, the court condemned him to life in prison for genocide and a slew of other crimes, including forced marriages and rapes, alongside “Brother Number 2” Nuon Chea, who died in 2019.

In 2014, the court sentenced the couple to life in prison for crimes against humanity related to the horrific forced evacuation of Phnom Penh in April 1975, when Khmer Rouge troops pushed the capital’s population into rural labor camps.

Khieu Samphan said Thursday that regardless of the outcome of his appeal on genocide charges, his fate was already sealed.

“I will die in prison no matter what you decide,” he declared. “Symbolically, rather than by my actual conduct as a human, I am judged.”

The appeal will most likely be decided in 2022.