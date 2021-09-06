The social cost of plastic in 2019 is greater than India’s GDP.

According to a report released Monday by animal charity WWF, the pollution, emissions, and clean-up expenses of plastic generated in 2019 alone could reach $3.7 trillion, warning of the environmental and economic burden of this “seemingly cheap” substance.

Microplastics have invaded even the most distant and otherwise pristine corners of the earth, causing growing international concern about the sheer number of fossil-fuel based polymers entering the ecosystem.

In its research, WWF claimed that communities were “unknowingly subsidizing” plastic, estimating that the lifetime costs of 2019 manufacturing would be greater than India’s GDP.

“When looking at the market price primary plastic makers pay for virgin plastic, plastic looks to be a pretty cheap material,” according to the paper Plastics: The Cost to Society, Environment, and Economy, created for WWF by the consultancy Dalberg.

“However, this price does not reflect the whole cost imposed over the course of the plastic life cycle.”

A projected doubling of plastic manufacturing may see costs rise to $7.1 trillion by 2040 unless there is coordinated worldwide action, according to the report.

The study looked at greenhouse gas emissions in the manufacturing process, health effects, waste management, and estimates of the decline in the economic “services” provided by ecosystems on land and in water.

Around 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic have been created since the 1950s, with about 60% of it ending up in landfills or the environment.

Tiny particles have been discovered inside fish at the ocean’s lowest depths and on Arctic sea ice.

More than a million seabirds and 100,000 marine mammals are predicted to die each year as a result of the trash.

In a statement, Marco Lambertini, Director General of WWF International, stated, “Tragically, the plastic pollution catastrophe shows no signs of slowing down, but the determination to address it has reached an unprecedented level.”

The research is released as the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) gathers in Marseille, France, to discuss a motion calling for the eradication of plastic pollution by 2030.

Earlier this month, during UN-hosted discussions in Geneva, the European Union lent its support to efforts for a legally-binding international accord to decrease plastic waste.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, the world is “drowning in plastic pollution,” with over 300 million tonnes of plastic garbage produced each year.

The draft resolution will be debated at the United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi later this year. Brief News from Washington Newsday.