The Socceroos will play their first home match in almost two years.

After the World Cup qualifying match against Saudi Arabia was secured for Sydney on Friday, Australia will play their first match on home soil in 763 days.

The Socceroos last played in front of their home crowd in Canberra against Nepal in October 2019, before being forced to flee the country due to the coronavirus.

Although it hasn’t harmed their form, they have played 11 of their 12 qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar outside of the country.

Before Japan stopped the run this month with a 2-1 victory in Saitama, they had won 11 games in a row, a new record in the same World Cup qualifying campaign.

The tight coronavirus rules in Australia have begun to relax, and coach Graham Arnold believes the 20,000-plus supporters expecting for the game between the top two teams in Group B will invigorate the team.

“I think playing in front of our home fans in a wonderful stadium on a terrific surface would benefit us,” he remarked.

“Fans can give players and teams a boost of energy, and after being away from Australia for so long, I want our players to take advantage of the support that will be present at Western Sydney Stadium on November 11.”

Japan’s victory in Asian qualifying blasted the race for Qatar’s two automatic slots in Group B wide open.

Saudi Arabia leads with four victories from four games and 12 points, while Australia is in second place with nine points. Japan and Oman are separated by three points.